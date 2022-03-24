Tuition and fee increases approved at Utah colleges and universities

SALT LAKE CITY — Students at many Utah colleges and universities can expect a tuition and fee increase for the 2022-23 school year.

The Utah Board of higher Education approved tuition and fee increases ranging from .65% to 4.80% across eight of Utah's public colleges and universities.

Utah System of Higher Education

The increases cover two semesters in the 2022-23 school year at 15 credit hours each semester.

The largest increase was the University of Utah at 4.8%. That equals $471 extra dollars students will have to pay in tuition and fees.

Southern Utah University had the smallest increase at just .65%, which will equal $44 extra for students.

The Utah System of Higher Education says tuition increases were adjusted to, "meet the legislative requirement to fund compensation increases with tuition and for mandatory costs relating to tenure and promotion of faculty."

Tuition rates at Utah's eight technical colleges and institutions will remain the same for the upcoming school year and will not increase.

"Affordability is a top priority of the Board, and after careful consideration, modest tuition and student fee increases for Utah’s public colleges and universities were approved,” said Harris H. Simmons, chair of the Utah Board of Higher Education in a press release. “The Board and institution presidents continue to work to keep college as affordable as possible, without sacrificing quality. We appreciate the work and collaboration of our institutions, their trustees, and their student leaders in this process. And we are grateful to the state legislature for their continued investment in public higher education, which has allowed us to keep the cost of attending college in Utah among the lowest in the nation.”