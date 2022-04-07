Tulip Festival at Thanksgiving Point opens April 8

LEHI, Utah — Utah's spring weather can blow hot and cold, but a sure sign of the season is the Tulip Festival in Utah County at Thanksgiving Point, set to open on April 8.

Organizers say that this year's event is the biggest yet, with over 300,000 tulips that were imported from the Netherlands last year and planted in September.

They are now in bloom, showing off their brilliant colors and various shapes and sizes.

"Some people come and they just see it from afar. If you actually look at the individual tulips there are a lot of differences in a lot of them. There are fringed ones where the edges are fringed. We have parrot tulips where they almost look like a feather—that's where they get their name," said Thanksgiving Point Garden and Landscape Director Tony Latimar.

This year's festival runs until May 7, and organizers are urging visitors to buy tickets online for a guaranteed timed entry onto the grounds.