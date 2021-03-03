Menu

'Twin Peaks fire' burns at least 88 acres on Dixie National Forest

Posted at 4:10 PM, Mar 03, 2021
and last updated 2021-03-06 23:37:08-05

CEDAR CITY, Utah — A wildfire near Buckskin hollow on the Dixie National Forest burned at least 88 acres of land on Wednesday afternoon.

Officials reported that the "Twin Peaks fire" was burning on the East side of Highway 18 and was estimated to be between 88 -100 acres.

The fire is burning in pinyon juniper and grass. It is unknown if any structures are threatened or if anyone was injured because of the fire.

The cause of the fire is still under investigation.

Wildland crews from the Forest Service, State Forestry, Bureau of Land Management and other local agencies helped to contain the fire. It was contained by about noon the following day.

