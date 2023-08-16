Two adults critically injured after being hit by car in Taylorsville crosswalk

TAYLORSVILLE, Utah — Shelley Stone’s 20-year-old child J was walking home from work last Tuesday around 10 p.m. with a friend when they were both hit by a car, she said.

“We assume it was 45 miles per hour, but we don't know," said Stone. “My heart just dropped. I was in a panic.”

Stone says J has been in the hospital for a full week now after breaking multiple bones in both legs, cracking their skull and suffering from brain bleeding, but they’re doing better now.

“They're doing great," she said. "They're doing great. They've had multiple surgeries. They still have one more to come.”

J and their friend were legally crossing east on Redwood Road at 4200 South, in the crosswalk, when they were hit, according to Taylorsville City Police.

J’s sister, Sarah Eggett, believes distracted driving may have played a role, as the busy intersection is well-marked and well-lit at night.

“There's a problem with distracted drivers, and I think that it has a lot to do with phones and electronics," said Eggett. "I think that it's very hard, and I just hope this doesn't happen to anyone else.”

The suspect who hit the two is cooperating with the investigation, officials said.

The Stone family currently is raising money to pay for medical bills and replace J's electric skateboard and gear they were carrying when they were hit. There is also a GoFundMe for J's friend.