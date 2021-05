Police are investigating what may have led to them finding two bodies in a South Salt Lake home late Saturday night.

Just before 11:00 p.m., officers responded to a welfare check on Eugene Lane after a neighbor reported hearing gunshots.

When officers made entry into the residence, they found two deceased adults with apparent gunshot wounds.

The victims are male and female in their 30s, though names have been withheld pending next of kin notification.

This is a developing story.