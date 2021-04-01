Two arrested after early morning chase involving stolen car

SALT LAKE CITY — Two suspects are in custody after a slow chase through Taylorsville and West Valley City early Thursday morning.

A UDOT traffic camera captured part of the chase which began around 3:40 a.m. and ended about 30 minutes later at Redwood Road and 4000 south.

Officers say the vehicle was reported stolen, and that is something police are seeing a lot of lately.

According to Salt Lake City Police crime statistics, auto thefts are up 66 percent so far this year, and the Salt Lake Police Association says a key factor is the lack of severe punishment.

Car thefts are also crimes of opportunity.

Police data shows 237 cars were stolen with the keys inside, sometimes running, and it doesn’t matter that the weather is getting warmer.

“During the winter it’s to warm your car up, or you’ll just leave your keys in there with these new keys that don’t go in the ignition, we still see that all summer long as well,” said Lt. Michael Ruff with the Salt Lake City Police Department. “Now you see a window left down though as well, it’s hot outside, somebody starts rolling down their windows or they leave their car running to keep it cool and somebody takes off in that car. So locking your car, making sure your keys aren’t in your car, those are the two best ways to keep someone from taking your car.”

Police say if a car is locked, most car thieves will move on, looking for a car that isn't locked.

