Two-Bits Street Cafe in Odgen served its last meal on Christmas Eve

OGDEN, Utah — An iconic Ogden restaurant served its final meal to customers on Christmas Eve.

“It’s been our house, our family, our living room for 20 years,” said the owner, James Dayley.

After 20 years of being a landmark on 25th Street, Two-Bit Street Café is closing its doors.

“It’s bitter that we’re being forced out, but we’re really happy with the love that the community has given us and supported,” said James.

His wife, Penny, cooks up the food, and they serve it with love to their community.

The restaurant holds pieces of history on its walls.

“My favorite part about the place is being able to tell all the old tales of 25th Street and the ghost stories that we have here,” said James.

“This place really is the like cornerstone of the block,” said Lisa Rajigach, who has been coming to Two-Bit since the beginning.

“It’s a place where you can always get not just food, but friendship, where people gather.”

Two bits make 25 cents, and since the restaurant is on 25th Street, James and Penny named their café, Two-Bit Street Café.

People came by on the café’s last day to say goodbye to the place that they call home, and said they have made so many memories here.

“We did my daughter’s 16th birthday party here where we did a murder mystery and they dressed up and were in costume.

"Then we had her high school graduation party here, and then when she married, they did her reception dinner and then they did the breakfast after the wedding,” remembered Rajigach.

People played music on the street, got in a last bite, and were entertained by James’ card tricks and of course, his famous spoon bending.

“Even though I’m known as the magical, mysterious, Mr. Dayley, the true magic that happens here at Two-Bit Street Café, has always come out of that kitchen in the back,” said James.

Hoping that whatever comes in its place next, continues to embody Ogden.

“I would hope that the owners would maintain the integrity of this building, and not change the historical nature that adds so much flavor to this area,” added Rajigach.

But until two-bit street hopefully opens up again somewhere else, people in Ogden will be waiting.