Two cars sought in possible shooting investigation

SALT LAKE CITY — Salt Lake City Police are looking for two cars in connection to a possible shooting they say may have happened early Saturday morning.

Officials tell FOX 13 that dispatchers got a call reporting shots fired in the area of 60 West Market Street around 2:15 a.m. Once on scene, they say several people driving away.

Officers found shell casings in the parking lot and a couple of damaged cars. It is not yet known if anyone was hurt or injured. They are looking for a green Hyundai Santa Fe and dark colored Toyota.

Anyone with any information is asked to Salt Lake City Police at 801-799-3100.