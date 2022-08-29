Two children, driver of vehicle killed in Provo auto-pedestrian crash

PROVO, Utah — Two siblings and a driver of a vehicle died in Provo Monday morning after the car drove onto the sidewalk, hitting the children.

The incident happened near 700 North and 800 East at 8:06 a.m.

Police are still investigating exactly what happened, however, officials said a white SUV was traveling westbound and "for unknown reasons" crossed into the eastbound lanes.

A 9-year-old-girl and her 10-year-old brother were walking on the sidewalk in the area and were hit by the car, police said.

The driver, as well as the two children were taken to the hospital where all three were pronounced dead.

Officials said the crash ruptured a gas line nearby and crews are working on repairs.

Identities of the two children and adult who were killed were not made immediately available.