Two dead after auto-pedestrian crash in Murray

Posted at 7:26 AM, Jul 13, 2024

Two people are dead after they were struck by two separate vehicles on I-215 West in Murray early Saturday morning.

In a full press release, Utah Highway Patrol says the incident occurred just before 4:00 a.m. near 900 West in the eastbound lanes. An SUV had pulled to the shoulder, with a woman exiting the vehicle and entering the right travel lane when she was then struck by a silver Kia Spectra.

Shortly after, the driver of the SUV, a man, then exited the vehicle and attempted to move towards the woman, before he himself was struck by a dark-colored Volkswagen Tiguan.

The woman was pronounced dead at the scene, while the man was transported to a nearby hospital, where he later died from his injuries.

At time of reporting, the eastbound lanes of I-215 West are closed at Redwood Road as troopers investigate. The closure is expected to remain in place until approximately 8:00 a.m.

