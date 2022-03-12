Two dead after crash on I-15

SALT LAKE CITY — Two people are dead after a crash in the northbound lanes of I-15 Saturday morning, according to Utah Highway Patrol.

In a tweet posted just after 5:30 a.m., UHP announced that they were investigating the crash and advised drivers to take alternate routes.

Troopers are investigating a double fatal crash at 600 S I-15 northbound. Please use alternate route if possible. More details will be released as they become available. — Utah Highway Patrol (@UTHighwayPatrol) March 12, 2022

