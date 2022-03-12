Watch
Two dead after crash on I-15

A snapshot from a UDOT camera located at 1100 South, five blocks south of the scene. Traffic is backed up as a number of emergency vehicles are on-scene.
Posted at 7:16 AM, Mar 12, 2022
SALT LAKE CITY — Two people are dead after a crash in the northbound lanes of I-15 Saturday morning, according to Utah Highway Patrol.

In a tweet posted just after 5:30 a.m., UHP announced that they were investigating the crash and advised drivers to take alternate routes.

This is a developing story. FOX 13 News will continue to provide updates as they are made available.

