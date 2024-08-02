Watch Now
Two dead after ejecting from vehicle during car chase with trooper

EMERY COUNTY, Utah — Two people are dead after rolling their vehicle and ejecting during a high-speech chase with police in Emery County Thursday evening. Lane closures along Interstate 70 near milepost 160 are in place.

Officials confirm a trooper observed a vehicle at a high rate of speed traveling eastbound I-70 near milepost 160 and followed in an attempt to catch up.

When the trooper attempted a traffic stop, the vehicle went around traffic in the median when it lost control and rolled. Two occupants from the vehicle ejected and died.

Lane closures in the areas are in place.

