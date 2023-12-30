Watch Now
NewsLocal News

Actions

Two dead after shooting at Murray apartment complex

File photo: Gunshot, gun, shooting, handgun, shoot, shot, crime scene, police, police lights
MGN
File photo: Gunshot
File photo: Gunshot, gun, shooting, handgun, shoot, shot, crime scene, police, police lights
Posted at 8:58 AM, Dec 30, 2023
and last updated 2023-12-30 10:58:05-05

MURRAY, Utah — Two people are dead after an argument escalated to a shooting early Saturday morning.

According to a press release from Murray Police, the incident happened just before 1:00 a.m., when dispatch received multiple calls reporting gun shots in the parking lot of the Brickgate Apartments at 4450 South 142 West.

Once officers arrived, they found two men with gunshot wounds, one dying at the scene, the other dying after being transported to a local hospital. Preliminary findings indicate that it began with an argument between two groups of people. One male pulled out an assault rifle, with shots being fired after that.

The incident remains under investigation. The identities of the victims have not been released.

This is a developing story. FOX 13 News will continue to provide updates as they are made available.

Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
fox13webad.jpg

About Us

Watch FOX 13 News on your favorite streaming device anytime, anywhere