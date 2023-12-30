Two dead after shooting at Murray apartment complex

MURRAY, Utah — Two people are dead after an argument escalated to a shooting early Saturday morning.

According to a press release from Murray Police, the incident happened just before 1:00 a.m., when dispatch received multiple calls reporting gun shots in the parking lot of the Brickgate Apartments at 4450 South 142 West.

Once officers arrived, they found two men with gunshot wounds, one dying at the scene, the other dying after being transported to a local hospital. Preliminary findings indicate that it began with an argument between two groups of people. One male pulled out an assault rifle, with shots being fired after that.

The incident remains under investigation. The identities of the victims have not been released.

This is a developing story. FOX 13 News will continue to provide updates as they are made available.