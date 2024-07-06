Two dead, multiple injured after heavy equipment fell on SUV at Ogden Canyon

OGDEN, Utah — Utah Highway Patrol are investigating an incident at Ogden Canyon that left two dead and multiple injured Saturday afternoon. The canyon was briefly closed for the investigation.

Officials believe a tow truck hauling heavy equipment was heading eastbound through State Route 39 when the equipment dislodged while making a turn where it then fell on an SUV heading westbound.

Two people were killed and three others were transported with non-life-threatening injuries.

