Two dead, one injured after car crashes into building in Ogden

An image of the scene released by Ogden Police. Responders with Ogden Fire investigate the scene. The car has slammed into the building, the front of the vehicle completely smashed. Pieces of brick, insulation and glass have been broken off the building by the impact.
Posted at 8:07 AM, Jan 08, 2023
OGDEN, Utah — Two people are dead, and one person is in the hospital after a passenger car crashed into building early Sunday morning.

According to a release posted to the Ogden Police Facebook Page, the crash happened around 5:30 a.m., when the car was traveling north on Riverdale Road at a high speed.
It failed to stop at the intersection at Washington Boulevard and ultimately struck a building in the area of 3400 South.

An image of the scene released by Ogden Police. The front end of the car is crushed against the building. The windows are shattered, and a pine tree branch is sticking out of the rear windshield. Debris from the building surrounds the car.

The vehicle had three occupants at the time of the crash. The rear passenger, a 19 year-old male, was ejected from the vehicle. He was transported to a local hospital and is currently in stable condition.

The driver, whose identity is unknown at time of writing, and the front male passenger, another 19 year-old male, suffered extensive injuries and later died at the scene.

The incident remains under investigation, however, the accident is not impacting traffic.

