Two dead, one injured after car crashes into building in Ogden

OGDEN, Utah — Two people are dead, and one person is in the hospital after a passenger car crashed into building early Sunday morning.

According to a release posted to the Ogden Police Facebook Page, the crash happened around 5:30 a.m., when the car was traveling north on Riverdale Road at a high speed.

It failed to stop at the intersection at Washington Boulevard and ultimately struck a building in the area of 3400 South.

Ogden Police

The vehicle had three occupants at the time of the crash. The rear passenger, a 19 year-old male, was ejected from the vehicle. He was transported to a local hospital and is currently in stable condition.

The driver, whose identity is unknown at time of writing, and the front male passenger, another 19 year-old male, suffered extensive injuries and later died at the scene.

The incident remains under investigation, however, the accident is not impacting traffic.