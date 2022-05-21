Watch
NewsLocal News

Actions

Two dead, three injured after crash in North Ogden

Alcohol and marijuana found in vehicle
A photo of the crash scene released by North Ogden Police. A silver sedan it atop the knocked-over tree. The driver side doors have been torn off and the windshields are gone. The contents of the vehicle, including some Nintendo memorabilia, are strewn about the ground along with other debris from the vehicle.
Posted at 7:54 AM, May 21, 2022
and last updated 2022-05-21 09:54:49-04

NORTH OGDEN, Utah — Two people are dead after a traffic stop turned into a deadly crash in North Ogden early Saturday morning.

According to an official press release from the North Ogden Police Department, the incident occurred around 2:30 a.m in the 700 block of 3100 North, where an officer pulled over a vehicle carrying five men in their late teens or early twenties to perform a routine traffic stop.

Before the officer could approach, the vehicle, sped off, heading west on 3100 North. Within seconds, as it passed through the intersection at 450 East, the vehicle crashed into a tree.

Two of the occupants were pronounced dead at the scene. The remaining three were transported to an area hospital, but their condition is unknown.

The crash remains under investigation. Investigators are currently trying to determine if impairment was a factor, as alcohol and marijuana were found inside the vehicle.

The identities of the deceased have not been released, pending identification and notification of next-of-kin.

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
fox13webad.jpg

About Us

Watch FOX 13 News on your favorite streaming device anytime, anywhere