Two dead, three injured after crash in North Ogden

NORTH OGDEN, Utah — Two people are dead after a traffic stop turned into a deadly crash in North Ogden early Saturday morning.

According to an official press release from the North Ogden Police Department, the incident occurred around 2:30 a.m in the 700 block of 3100 North, where an officer pulled over a vehicle carrying five men in their late teens or early twenties to perform a routine traffic stop.

Before the officer could approach, the vehicle, sped off, heading west on 3100 North. Within seconds, as it passed through the intersection at 450 East, the vehicle crashed into a tree.

Two of the occupants were pronounced dead at the scene. The remaining three were transported to an area hospital, but their condition is unknown.

The crash remains under investigation. Investigators are currently trying to determine if impairment was a factor, as alcohol and marijuana were found inside the vehicle.

The identities of the deceased have not been released, pending identification and notification of next-of-kin.