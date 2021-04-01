Two dogs rescued from house fire in Farr West

FARR WEST, Utah — Firefighters in Weber County battled a house fire in Farr West, and in the process, rescued two dogs that had hidden inside the home.

Around 6 p.m. Wednesday, crews from Weber, Ogden, Roy, and North View fire departments responded to the fire in a single-family dwelling.

The fire started in the garage and was mostly contained to that area with smoke damage throughout the house and some heat damage near the garage.

The lone occupant of the house was outside after being alerted by a neighbor across the street.

She was relieved to see firefighters bring out both of the dogs, and they are both doing well.

The cause of the fire is still under investigation.

The Weber Fire District posted video of the rescue on its Facebook Page.

The video was shot by Connor Stark.