Two drivers identified in deadly Grand County semi-truck crash

Utah Department of Public Safety
The scene of a deadly semi-truck crash in Grand Co.
Posted at 8:24 AM, Dec 16, 2021
and last updated 2021-12-16 10:24:00-05

GRAND COUNTY, Utah — The drivers of two semi-trucks who were killed Monday when they hit each other head-on have been identified.

The crash happened on SR-191 around 4:30 a.m.

According to the Utah Department of Public Safety, an International semi-truck was going northbound on SR-191 near milepost 154 when it suddenly veered left and into southbound traffic, crossing the center line.

The scene of a deadly semi-truck crash in Grand County

A southbound Kenworth semi-truck was unable to avoid it and they collided head-on.

Police said the International semi-truck driver was killed instantly. While the Kenworth semi's driver was treated at the scene, but died before a medical helicopter could take him to the hospital.

The cause of the crash is still being investigated. For several hours, traffic was entirely shut down.

The International driver was identified as Bertram Frink, 54, from Salt Lake City.

The Kenworth driver was identified as Clark Hatch, 54, from Koosharem, Utah.

