Two drivers identified in deadly Grand County semi-truck crash

GRAND COUNTY, Utah — The drivers of two semi-trucks who were killed Monday when they hit each other head-on have been identified.

The crash happened on SR-191 around 4:30 a.m.

According to the Utah Department of Public Safety, an International semi-truck was going northbound on SR-191 near milepost 154 when it suddenly veered left and into southbound traffic, crossing the center line.

Utah Department of Public Safety The scene of a deadly semi-truck crash in Grand County

A southbound Kenworth semi-truck was unable to avoid it and they collided head-on.

Police said the International semi-truck driver was killed instantly. While the Kenworth semi's driver was treated at the scene, but died before a medical helicopter could take him to the hospital.

The cause of the crash is still being investigated. For several hours, traffic was entirely shut down.

The International driver was identified as Bertram Frink, 54, from Salt Lake City.

The Kenworth driver was identified as Clark Hatch, 54, from Koosharem, Utah.