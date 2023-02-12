Watch Now
Two drivers killed in wrong-way crash near Leeds

Posted at 9:43 AM, Feb 12, 2023
LEEDS, Utah — Two drivers are dead after a wrong-way crash on I-15 near State Road 228 early Sunday morning.

Utah Highway Patrol tells FOX 13 News that the crash occurred just after 1:00 p.m. when the driver of a passenger car was traveling south in the northbound lane of I-15, colliding with another vehicle going north near the SR 228 Junction.

Both drivers were killed in the crash, and were the sole occupants of their respective vehicles. The crash prompted the freeway to be closed for over two hours.

