MURRAY, Utah — Murray Police discovered two bodies as they conducted a welfare check at a home Tuesday afternoon.

On Friday, police identified the deceased as 55-year-old Carol Kay Durkes and 50-year-old John Dallas Evans.

Police said Evans appears to have died of a self-inflicted gunshot wound and a firearm was recovered at the scene.

Police conducted the welfare check at the request of family members who hadn't heard from the deceased in several days.