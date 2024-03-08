Two homes damaged, two people injured in Salt Lake City fire

SALT LAKE CITY — Two people were hospitalized after a three-alarm fire damaged two homes in Salt Lake City early Friday morning.

The fire sparked in the area of 915 West 500 South just before 3:30 a.m.

Salt Lake City Fire Department

Salt Lake City fire officials said the blaze started outside and spread to one home before additionally expanding to a neighbor's home.

A three-alarm fire response was triggered, sending crews racing to the home to quickly contain the flames. As of 6:30 a.m., the fire had been extinguished but a few firefighters stayed behind to continue to monitor the area.

Fire officials were not able to provide a full scope of the damage, but said the homes both received "pretty significant damage."

Salt Lake City Fire Department

Two individuals were taken to the hospital for smoke inhalation, fire officials said.

The cause of the fire is under investigation but fire crews were not lead to believe a suspicious circumstance triggered it.