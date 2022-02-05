Two in custody after attempted carjacking in West Jordan

WEST JORDAN, Utah — Two suspects are now in custody after an attempted carjacking Friday night.

According to officials with West Jordan Police, the incident occurred in the parking lot of the Walgreens at 7794 South Redwood Road.

A passenger car carrying four people had pulled into the parking lot, with the driver and one of the passengers going into the story.

Two remaining passengers were still in the vehicle when two suspects broke the windows and attempted to steal the vehicle, initially not realizing the passengers were still inside.

After an altercation, the passengers were able to get out of the vehicle prior to the suspects driving off.

The stolen did not have the key FOB carried by the driver. This led to it being disabled once it was out of range.

It was later located near 13400 South and Mountain View Corridor. The suspects attempted to flee on foot before being apprehended shortly thereafter.

Both suspects were booked into the Salt Lake County Jail.