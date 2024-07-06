Watch Now
NewsLocal News

Actions

Two injured after tiny home trailer crash in Salt Lake City

A photo of the crash scene released by Utah Highway Patrol. It is daytime. On the left side of the image, the trailer carrying the tiny home lies on its side. On the right side of the image, a white truck is parked next to the concrete barrier, it's hood open as the front of the vehicle is dented from the impact. The headlights are still on. Parts of the image are blurred out to hide personal identifying details.
Utah Highway Patrol
A photo of the crash scene released by Utah Highway Patrol. It is daytime. On the left side of the image, the trailer carrying the tiny home lies on its side. On the right side of the image, a white truck is parked next to the concrete barrier, it's hood open as the front of the vehicle is dented from the impact. The headlights are still on. Parts of the image are blurred out to hide personal identifying details.
Posted at 10:06 AM, Jul 06, 2024

Two people suffered minor injuries after their trailer hauling a tiny home tipped on I-15 early Saturday morning.

Utah Highway Patrol tells FOX 13 the crash happened just after 6:00 a.m. near 600 South, when the trailer tipped over in the northbound lanes, leading to the truck crashing along a barrier.

The two people inside the truck were transported to a local hospital with only minor injuries. The exact cause of the tip over remains under investigation.

The crash prompted the area to be closed for about two hour, but has since been reopened to normal traffic.

Copyright 2024 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
fox13webad.jpg

About Us

Watch FOX 13 News on your favorite streaming device anytime, anywhere