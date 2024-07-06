Two injured after tiny home trailer crash in Salt Lake City

Two people suffered minor injuries after their trailer hauling a tiny home tipped on I-15 early Saturday morning.

Utah Highway Patrol tells FOX 13 the crash happened just after 6:00 a.m. near 600 South, when the trailer tipped over in the northbound lanes, leading to the truck crashing along a barrier.

The two people inside the truck were transported to a local hospital with only minor injuries. The exact cause of the tip over remains under investigation.

The crash prompted the area to be closed for about two hour, but has since been reopened to normal traffic.