Two injured in vehicle fire near Magna

MAGNA, Utah — Two people were taken to the hospital after a vehicle fire on SR-201 near 8000 West.
Unified Fire crews responded just after 8:30 a.m. Saturday morning to reports of a vehicle on fire after a crash.
According to the UDOT Traffic Twitter account, the left eastbound lane is closed, but is expected to be reopened around 9:26 a.m. The condition of the two people involved in the crash is unknown at time of reporting.
Crash— UDOT Traffic (@UDOTTRAFFIC) February 26, 2022
EB SR 201 at MP 7 (8000 W) Salt Lake Co.
Left Lane Closed
Est. Clearance Time: 9:26 AM
For updates: https://t.co/jaVMw7vcLm
This is a developing story. FOX 13 News will continue to provide updates as they are made available.