Two injured in vehicle fire near Magna

MAGNA, Utah — Two people were taken to the hospital after a vehicle fire on SR-201 near 8000 West.

Unified Fire crews responded just after 8:30 a.m. Saturday morning to reports of a vehicle on fire after a crash.

According to the UDOT Traffic Twitter account, the left eastbound lane is closed, but is expected to be reopened around 9:26 a.m. The condition of the two people involved in the crash is unknown at time of reporting.

This is a developing story. FOX 13 News will continue to provide updates as they are made available.