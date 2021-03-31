Two injured in West Jordan crash

WEST JORDAN, Utah — Two people were taken to a hospital after a crash in West Jordan Wednesday afternoon.

The crash occurred around 3:38 p.m. in the area of Mountain View Corridor and 7800 S.

A West Jordan Police spokesman told FOX 13 a semitrailer dump truck with a pup trailer collided with a "roll-off" dumpster truck, which caused the dump truck to roll and spill its contents.

A Chevy Suburban was also involved. According to police, the dumpster truck driver suffered critical injuries but is expected to survive. The Suburban driver also suffered injuries, but the nature of his condition was not immediately known.

