Watch
NewsLocal News

Actions

Two killed in crash on Milford's Main Street

items.[0].image.alt
Bill Golladay - Warner Robins, GA
File photo. Two people were killed and another injured following a crash on Main Street in Milford.
Milford Main Street
Posted at 6:29 AM, Jun 22, 2021
and last updated 2021-06-22 08:29:28-04

MILFORD, Utah — Two people were killed and another injured following a crash on Main Street in Milford.

According to the Utah Highway Patrol, a vehicle and motorcycle were traveling down Main Street at a high rate of speed around 9:30 p.m. Monday.

The vehicle lost control and hit a building, and both occupants were killed.

The motorcycle went down and the rider was transported to area hospital.

Names of the victims have not been released, and the accident is under investigation.

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
fox13webad.jpg

About Us

Watch FOX 13 News on your favorite streaming device anytime, anywhere