Two killed in crash on Milford's Main Street

MILFORD, Utah — Two people were killed and another injured following a crash on Main Street in Milford.

According to the Utah Highway Patrol, a vehicle and motorcycle were traveling down Main Street at a high rate of speed around 9:30 p.m. Monday.

The vehicle lost control and hit a building, and both occupants were killed.

The motorcycle went down and the rider was transported to area hospital.

Names of the victims have not been released, and the accident is under investigation.