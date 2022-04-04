Watch
Two motorcycle riders killed in head-on crash with car near St. George

Posted at 10:32 AM, Apr 04, 2022
WASHINGTON COUNTY, Utah — Two people died Sunday afternoon after the motorcycle they were on was hit by an oncoming car in Washington County.

According to Utah Highway Patrol, the fatal crash happened around 4:20 p.m. on old Highway 91.

A Harley Davidson motorcycle was headed southbound with two riders, and a Honda passenger car was headed northbound. UHP said the driver crossed the middle line and hit the Harley head-on, killing both riders.

The driver of the Honda was flown to a nearby Washington County hospital in critical condition.

Investigators suspected impairment was a contributing factor in the crash.

