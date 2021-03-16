Church of Jesus Christ announces groundbreakings for Syracuse and Tooele temples

Two new temples in Syracuse and Tooele will break ground in May and June of 2021 according to an announcement from The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints.

In May of this year, the Deseret Peak Utah Temple (renamed by the LDS Chuch from the Tooele Valley Utah Temple) will have its groundbreaking ceremony, presided over by Elder Brook P. Hales of the Quorum of the Seventy.

Ground will be broken for the Syracuse Utah Temple in June 2021 with Elder Kevin R. Duncan presiding at the event.

Both groundbreakings will be by invitation only.

The Syracuse Utah Temple will be built on a 12-acre site at the intersection of 2500 West and 1025 South in Syracuse. The three-story structure will be about 89,000 square feet.

The Deseret Peak Utah Temple will be built west of the intersection of 2400 North and 400 West in Tooele. The three-story temple will be approximately 70,000 square feet. A 20,000-square-foot meetinghouse is also planned for the site.

Utah has nearly two dozen temples announced, under construction, under renovation or in operation.

In addition to the temples in Syracuse and Tooele, temples are under construction in Layton, Orem, Saratoga Springs, St. George, and Taylorsville, Uta

There are more than 2.1 million Latter-day Saints in Utah, about two-thirds of the state’s population of over 3.2 million residents.