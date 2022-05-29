Two people in custody after fatal stabbing in Kearns

KEARNS, Utah — Two people are in custody after a fatal stabbing in Kearns early Sunday morning.

According to Unified Police, the incident occurred around 3:00 a.m. in the area of 4500 West 4900 South. When officers arrived on scene, they attempted to revive the victim, who was later pronounced dead.

"There's no threat to the public here," said Unified Police Sgt. Melody Cutler. "Everyone we that we believe was involved have been identified."

At time of writing, the two people in custody are being held for questioning as UPD's Violent Crimes Division conducts their investigation.

The identity of the victim has not been released.