Two people injured after stabbing, assault in Davis County

DAVIS COUNTY, Utah — Two people are in the hospital after a stabbing and assault in Davis County Thursday evening.

Stephanie Dinsmore, spokesperson for the Davis County Sheriff's Office, said a call initially came into police at 6:42 p.m. that an assault had taken place at Mueller Park.

When officers arrived at the scene, they located a victim with several stab wounds, Dinsmore explained.

The victim was transported to the hospital in critical condition.

A little later, another call came in that an assault had occurred at an unnamed Bountiful business.

Local police responded and that victim was taken to the hospital in stable condition.

Dinsmore did not disclose exactly what kind of injuries the second victim had, or how they were assaulted, but she did confirm that investigators believe the two incidents are related.

There is not a public safety threat and officials say a person of interest had been identified. Whether that person is in police custody was not made immediately available.

Police are working to process various scenes, which is expected to take several hours. If you have any information on either of these incidents, contact Davis County dispatch.