Two people injured in downtown Salt Lake City shooting

Two people were injured in a shooting in downtown Salt Lake City early Saturday morning

Salt Lake City Police tells FOX 13 News that the incident happened just before 1:00 a.m. in the area of State Street and Exchange Place, when officers responding to an unrelated call nearby heard multiple gunshots.

As they moved to investigate, they found a number of people running towards them. Soon after, they located a man in a nearby parking lot, and a 24 year-old woman in a business near Exchange Place, both with gunshot wounds.

An investigator with Salt Lake City Police's forensic lab takes photos and documents evidence of the shooting found at the scene.

Both victims were transported to a local hospital. The woman is reported to be stable, as her injuries were non-life-threatening. The man, whose age is currently unknown, remains in critical condition. Salt Lake City Police notes that the actions of a community member, who happened to have advanced medical training, may have saved the man's life.

"We also know that there was a community member who happened to be inside that parking lot where the gunshot victim was found, "says Weisberg. "That good Samaritan actually stepped up and started performing critical life saving efforts."

The shooting is currently being investigated by SLCPD's Gang Unit. No arrests have been made, and the investigation remains in its early stages.

"This was a very chaotic scene. We had several people trying to leave the area and we actually had several small fights break out that our officers had to address very quickly and methodically," says Weisberg. "Due to the very chaotic scene and the fact that there are several people on the scene... we do not know if there was one shooter, or multiple shooters."

Anyone with any information, photos, or video, is asked to contact Salt Lake City Police at 801-799-3000.