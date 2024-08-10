Watch Now
NewsLocal News

Actions

Two people injured in downtown Salt Lake City shooting

One person in critical condition
Posted
and last updated

Two people were injured in a shooting in downtown Salt Lake City early Saturday morning

Salt Lake City Police tells FOX 13 News that the incident happened just before 1:00 a.m. in the area of State Street and Exchange Place, when officers responding to an unrelated call nearby heard multiple gunshots.

A photo of the scene taken by a FOX 13 Producer, who happened to be on scene. It is night, and a crowd gathers at the sidewalk near the intersection of Exchange Place and State Street, across from the Himalayan Kitchen Restaurant. Officers are on scene, with a section in front of the restaurant taped off. In the bottom right of the image, a woman looks at the camera.

As they moved to investigate, they found a number of people running towards them. Soon after, they located a man in a nearby parking lot, and a 24 year-old woman in a business near Exchange Place, both with gunshot wounds.

An image of the scene shot by a FOX 13 Photojournalist. It is night. An investigator with Salt Lake City Police's forensic lab takes photos and documents evidence of the shooting found at the scene. She is surrounded by a number of cones and markers that map out the scene, with crime scene tape anchored on an electric scooter. The scene is lit by the flashing red and blue lights of a nearby patrol vehicle.
An investigator with Salt Lake City Police's forensic lab takes photos and documents evidence of the shooting found at the scene.

Both victims were transported to a local hospital. The woman is reported to be stable, as her injuries were non-life-threatening. The man, whose age is currently unknown, remains in critical condition. Salt Lake City Police notes that the actions of a community member, who happened to have advanced medical training, may have saved the man's life.

"We also know that there was a community member who happened to be inside that parking lot where the gunshot victim was found, "says Weisberg. "That good Samaritan actually stepped up and started performing critical life saving efforts."

An image of the scene taken by a FOX 13 photojournalist. It is night, and a crime scene marker is placed next to a bullet casing, which sits on the sidewalk. The marker includes a ruler that indicates the size of the casing, which is about one centimeter wide and about two or three centimeters long.

The shooting is currently being investigated by SLCPD's Gang Unit. No arrests have been made, and the investigation remains in its early stages.

"This was a very chaotic scene. We had several people trying to leave the area and we actually had several small fights break out that our officers had to address very quickly and methodically," says Weisberg. "Due to the very chaotic scene and the fact that there are several people on the scene... we do not know if there was one shooter, or multiple shooters."

Anyone with any information, photos, or video, is asked to contact Salt Lake City Police at 801-799-3000.

Copyright 2024 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
fox13webad.jpg

About Us

Watch FOX 13 News on your favorite streaming device anytime, anywhere