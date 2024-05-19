Two people injured in shooting in Salt Lake neighborhood

Two people were injured in a shooting early Sunday morning after a fight broke out after a house party in the Glendale neighborhood of Salt Lake City.

According to a press release from Salt Lake City Police, the shooting occurred just after 1:00 a.m. in the area of 1210 West Illinois Avenue.

Once officers arrived, they found a 40 year-old man and a 38 year-old woman with non-life-threatening gunshot wounds. Preliminary findings indicated the shooting occurred shortly after a house party ended in the area. Detectives with the agency's Gang Unit also found possible gang connections to the incident.

The motive remains under investigation and no arrests have been made.

Anyone with information is asked to call 801-799-3000.