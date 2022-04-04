Two people killed when motorcycles crash head-on in St George

ST. GEORGE, Utah — Two people were killed on Sunday afternoon when two motorcycles crashed head-on in St George.

According to Utah Highway Patrol, the fatal crash happened around 4:20 p.m. on old Highway 91.

A Harley Davidson motorcycle was headed southbound with two riders, and a silver Honda motorcycle was headed northbound with one male adult. UHP said the Honda crossed the middle line and hit the Harley head on killing both riders.

The driver of the Honda was flown to a nearby Washington County hospital in critical condition.

Investigators suspected impairment was a contributing factor in the crash.