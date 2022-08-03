Two separate crashes in Salt Lake City leave one dead, one with critical injuries

SALT LAKE CITY — A man was killed and another was critically injured in two separate Salt Lake City crashes Tuesday night.

Police report one crash happened at 1440 S. Main Street at 9:15 p.m.

That crash involved a motorcycle and a car, police said. The male motorcyclist was taken to the hospital with life-threatening injuries.

The second crash happened at 300 S. 700 E. at 9:46 p.m., police said.

That incident involved a skateboarder and a car. Police report the male skateboarder died at the hospital.

Traffic in the area of both crashes was impacted for several hours Tuesday night while officials investigated both scenes.

Further details about the identities of the men who were hit, as well as what caused the crashes, were not made available.