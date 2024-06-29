Two suspects in custody after officer-involved shooting in Salt Lake City

Two suspects are in custody after an officer-involved shooting following a search for a speeding truck early Saturday morning.

According to a press release from Salt Lake City Police, the incident began just after midnight when Utah Highway Patrol attempted to perform a traffic stop on a white Dodge ram for vehicle equipment violations.

The vehicle sped from the scene, and was later found abandoned in the area of 5650 West 700 South, prompting UHP to request assistance from Salt Lake City Police in locating the suspects.

It was during the search, around 12:40 a.m., that one Salt Lake City Police officer fired at least one shot, injuring one of the suspects, who was later taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries. A second suspect was also detained as a result of the search.

The officer who fired the shot has been placed on paid leave. The incident is now being investigated by Unified Police as part of the Officer-Involved Critical Incident Protocol.

This is a developing story. FOX 13 News will continue to provide updates as they are made available.