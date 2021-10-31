Two teenagers hit by car while trick-or-treating in Taylorsville

TAYLORSVILLE, Utah — Two teenagers were taken to the hospital in critical and extremely critical condition after they were hit by a car in Taylorsville while trick-or-treating Saturday night.

Officers were dispatched around 9:01 p.m. on a report that a group of teenagers were hit by a sedan in the area of 2700 W. 6375 S.

Four teenagers were crossing the street using a crosswalk in the area when the crash happened. Two of the teenagers were hit by the vehicle and were taken to the hospital with life threatening injuries. The two other teenagers were not hit by the vehicle and were not injured.

An adult male and female as well as an infant were in the sedan and the driver is cooperating with police. It's too early in the investigation to say if speed or impairment were factors in the crash.

The area will be shut down for a few hours as investigators reconstruct the crash and continue to investigate.

The names, exact ages and genders of the teenagers were not made immediately available.

