Two Utah law grads nominated to serve as U.S. Attorneys

SALT LAKE CITY — Two University of Utah S.J. Quinney College of Law graduates were named by President Biden to serve as U.S. Attorneys, the first time two Utah alumnae have been named to the position.

Trina Higgins (class of '95) was nominated to serve for the District of Utah, and S. Lane Tucker (class of '87) was nominated to serve for the District of Alaska.

Both need to be confirmed by the U.S. Senate before their service; if approved, they will join 92 U.S. Attorneys around the country.

According to an announcement from the White House, they were chosen "for their devotion to enforcing the law, their professionalism, their experience and credentials in this field, their dedication to pursuing equal justice for all, and their commitment to the independence of the Department of Justice."

U.S. Attorneys are the top federal law enforcement officials for their respective districts.

Higgins would be the first woman to serve as U.S. attorney for the District of Utah if she is confirmed.

She would succeed Acting U.S. Attorney Andrea T. Martinez (class of '01) who succeeded Utah alumnus John W. Huber (class of '95) in the position.

“We’re tremendously proud of our alumnae Trina Higgins and S. Lane Tucker, and congratulate them on their nomination to such a significant role in our nation’s legal system,” said Elizabeth Kronk Warner, dean of the S.J. Quinney College of Law. “

Utah Law is marking its first year with a majority female student body.

Higgins has served as an assistant United States attorney in the United States Attorney’s Office for the District of Utah since 2002.

Tucker has been a partner in the Anchorage office of Stoel Rives LLP since 2010.