Two vehicles stopped by UHP for traveling 145, 154 miles per hour

Posted at 4:22 PM, Aug 10, 2022
SALT LAKE CITY — Utah Highway Patrol say they stopped two vehicles for going well over the speed limit.

Troopers stopped one vehicle, a two-door black sedan, going 154 miles per hour, while the second vehicle, a white SUV, was caught going nearly as fast at 145 miles per hour.

According to an Instagram post by the UHP, over 84,000 vehicles have been stopped for speeding this year. 3,500 of which were traveling over 100 mph.

The social media post is part of an overall campaign by the UHP to reduce fatalities during the '100 Deadliest Days', a time between Memorial Day and Labor Day where the number of fatal car accidents nearly double on Utah's roads compared to the rest of the year.

