Two victims injured after fight escalates to shooting in Clinton

Posted at 1:44 PM, Jul 10, 2022
CLINTON, Utah — Two juvenile victims were shot after a fight between two groups escalated to a shooting late Saturday night.

Clinton City Police tell FOX 13 News that the incident occurred just before midnight in the area of 2300 North 1300 West.

A fight broke out between two groups of people, which led to shots being fired. Two juveniles were struck by bullets, but are expected to survive.

They believe it is an isolated incident with no imminent danger to the public. However, anyone with any photos, videos, or information about what led up to the incident is asked to call Clinton Police at 801-614-0800.

