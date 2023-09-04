Two women hurt after SUV crashes through Provo townhome, driver arrested

PROVO, Utah — An SUV crashed through a Provo townhome Sunday afternoon, injuring a woman inside and a passenger in the car.

The driver of the vehicle was taken into custody and is suspected of driving under the influence, police report.

Officials received a call just after 3:30 p.m. Sunday, with a caller reporting a car crashed through a fourplex in the area of 735 West 600 South.

When first responders arrived, they found a woman inside the home who was having trouble walking. She was carried out of the building and taken to the hospital.

Another woman was in the car with the driver and was injured in the crash. Police say she was taken to the hospital for a medical check.

Officials report that neither of the injuries were life-threatening, but specifics on their medical conditions were not made available.

The Red Cross of Utah responded to the situation to help provide emotional support as well as shelter to other residents who were impacted.

The identity of the woman who was taken into custody was not disclosed.