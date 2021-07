PAYSON, Utah — Two-year old Levi Martinez was killed by a family member moving a car in the driveway of the home when preparing to set off fireworks.

Payson Police and emergency responders were dispatched to the accident scene in the area of 400 S 400 East.

Life saving measures were unable to save his life, as his injuries were too severe.

There is no indication that this was other than a tragic accident.

There is a GOFUNDME site established for the Levi Martinez Memorial Fund.