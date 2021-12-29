U-Haul rollover blocks exit ramp on I-15

RIVERSIDE, Utah — An SUV pulling a U-Haul trailer lost control, causing the trailer to roll on the northbound off-ramp at mile post 385 on I-15, according to the Utah Department of Transportation.

Two adults and four children were inside the SUV, but only minor injuries are being reported.

Traffic should be back to normal after a brief delay.

For updates on traffic around the state, go to UDOT's website for real-time information.