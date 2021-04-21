U of U creates enhanced campus safety website

SALT LAKE CITY — In an effort to improve campus safety, the University of Utah created a new website to stay current on the latest safety news and easily find important resources.

Officials believe that trust in public safety needs to be rebuilt; the Chief of Police hired to restore campus security after the murder of Lauren MCluskey was placed on administrative leave late last year pending an investigation by the Utah Attorney General's Office.

"It is important for the campus community to have access to safety information and resources that are available through this new website,” said Annalisa Purser, director of administration in the Office of the Chief Safety Officer. “ . . . We are committed to transparency and accessibility and look forward to refining and adding to the site as the department evolves and based on feedback from the community.”

The new safety website highlights include the following:

Safety News : The Safety News section is updated regularly with stories about all aspects of University Safety.

: The Safety News section is updated regularly with stories about all aspects of University Safety. Safety Tips and FAQs : The Safety Tips and FAQs page provides information about crime prevention, wellness, online safety, emergency preparedness and other resources.

: The Safety Tips and FAQs page provides information about crime prevention, wellness, online safety, emergency preparedness and other resources. Data and Information : This section highlights federal, state and university regulations regarding safety, houses the Annual Security Report and Crime Log, as well as an archive of campus alerts.

: This section highlights federal, state and university regulations regarding safety, houses the Annual Security Report and Crime Log, as well as an archive of campus alerts. Safety Committees : Visitors can learn about the newly created Public Safety Advisory Committee, Independent Review Committee, Surveillance System Administrators Committee, and the Racist and Bias Incident Response Team.

: Visitors can learn about the newly created Public Safety Advisory Committee, Independent Review Committee, Surveillance System Administrators Committee, and the Racist and Bias Incident Response Team. Feedback form : Individuals may submit compliments, complaints, or other feedback through this form, where they are received by the Office of the Chief Safety Officer for documentation, review and investigation.

New websites are also being developed for each public safety operational division, which includes University Police, Emergency Management, Community Services, Emergency Communications, Campus Security, and U Health Security.

New information and transparency around university police actions can be found through their new website, including records requests and property registration , support for special events , and campus police work , among other information, to improve trust in campus policing.

“Creating these websites where the community can access safety information quickly and easily is a first step in connecting with the campus and rebuilding trust,” Purser said. “We know there is more to do, and we look forward to continuing to work toward our vision of uniting for a safe and empowered campus community.”

