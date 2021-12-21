U of U police investigating alleged racist incident

SALT LAKE CITY — The University of Utah is investigating reports of racism on campus.

The issues came to light in an Instagram post authored by a student.

The post claims students walked through residence halls wearing KKK uniforms and smeared feces on a Black student’s door.

FOX 13 attempted to contact the author of the post and has not yet heard back.

A spokesperson for the university said campus police are investigating and a report from its Racist and Bias Incident Response Team will soon be posted on its website.

Black Lives Matter – Utah sent FOX 13 the following statement:

“We do not have details on the happenings at the University, but the current accusations that are floating around are beyond disturbing and are unacceptable. If a person is motivated by race/ethnicity, gender, or sexual orientation and are inflicting harm on others, it IS a hate crime. We stand in solidarity with those who went through these harmful experiences, the victims. Utah, and Utah's schools, including Universities, need to do better at addressing and correcting anti-Black actions, especially when students of color are a marginalized party, needing support and safety.

"If those victims need any support at this time, Black Lives Matter Utah is here for them.

"If anyone has photographic or video evidence, we would appreciate it getting turned over to the FBI for further investigation.”

This is a developing story, and FOX 13 will provide updates as they are made available.