U of U's got game in game design

University of Utah’s Entertainment Arts & Engineering program continues to show the world its got game, nabbing a fifth place ranking of graduate game design schools in North America.

Its video game design program, begun in 2007 and part of the U’s College of Engineering, also secured a seventh place ranking in undergraduate schools, up one slot in each category from last year, according to the newest rankings from the Princeton Review .

Rankings are based on surveys from the top150 institutions in the United States, Canada, and several international programs with game design coursework and/or degrees.

According to the rankings, both the U’s graduate and undergraduate programs are each ranked second among the world’s public universities.

“It’s a real honor to be ranked so highly again this year and to be among the strongest of schools in the world,” said U School of Computing professor and EAE Director Michael Young.

“Moving up in both undergraduate and graduate rankings in the same year is an impressive achievement that comes from the great work of our remarkable students, staff and faculty.”

Last fall, the program was ranked third in the country in the inaugural rankings by U.S. News & World Report for "Best Undergraduate Game Design Programs" and secured a top ranking among Top Public Game Design Schools and Colleges in the U.S., according to the latest rankings from Animation Career Review .

EAE offers a Bachelor of Science in Games; a Minor in Games; a Bachelor of Science in Computer Science, Entertainment Arts and Engineering Emphasis; and a Master’s of Entertainment Arts & Engineering.

EAE’s curriculum covers areas such as game design, rapid prototyping, game engineering, production, digital content creation, ethics in games, digital storytelling, 2D and 3D art, and marketing management.

Click here to see the complete list of the Princeton Review rankings for graduate schools, and click here to see the list for undergraduate schools.