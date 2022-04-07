U.S. Navy offering $25,000 enlistment bonus to sign up for duty

WASHINGTON, DC — As an incentive to enlist, the U.S. Navy is offering a bonus of $25,000 to anyone who signs up for active duty, which could reach as high as $50,000 depending on the enlistee's rating.

Those who take advantage of the Navy’s new bonus program will be required to attend basic training at the Recruit Training Command in Great Lakes, IL, between April-June, 2022.

This bonus also applies to active duty enlistees scheduled for basic training in July-September who are willing to attend the April-June session.

Prior service members (regardless of their earlier branch) who re-enlist onto active duty and meet pay and other bonus eligibility requirements also qualify for the $25,000 incentive, provided they have not already received one.

Go here learn more about this incentive program.

