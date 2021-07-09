Watch
NewsLocal News

Actions

U.S. Postal Inspection Service offering $50k for information on Emery County Post Office burglary

items.[0].image.alt
U.S. Postal Inspection Service
Untitled design-29.jpg
Posted at 9:01 PM, Jul 08, 2021
and last updated 2021-07-08 23:01:13-04

EMERY COUNTY, Utah — The Unites States Postal Inspection Service is offering up to $50,000 to the individual with information that leads to the arrest and conviction of a suspect who burglarized the Emery County Post Office.

The incident happened on July 4 at 12:15 in the morning.

214996544_4468385933205950_2832315165267411568_n.jpeg

Officials believe the suspect was driving a dark colored sedan with chrome wheels.

What was taken from the post office was not made immediately available.

If you see this individual or have information, call the United States Postal Inspection Service at 1-877-876-2455 and say "law enforcement."

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
fox13webad.jpg

About Us

Watch FOX 13 News on your favorite streaming device anytime, anywhere