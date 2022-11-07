Uber allowing Salt Lake City drivers, riders to record audio during trips

SALT LAKE CITY — An in-app feature that Uber says is meant to improve safety for drivers and riders is coming to Salt Lake City.

The new element allows for both drivers and riders with Uber to record audio during trips.

When a trip begins, riders and drivers can navigate to the "safety toolkit" in the app and begin recording. The recording can be stopped at any point during the trip and will automatically stop when the trip is completed.

Once completed, the audio file is stored on the rider or driver's device and nobody will be able to listen to the recording, including workers at Uber, the company explained.

If a safety incident is reported, Uber said, a trained safety agent will review the audio and the information gathered will be used to help Uber take a course of action moving forward.

The safety feature has been tested in North Carolina, Kentucky and Missouri, as well as in Latin America and more than a dozen other countries.