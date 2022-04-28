UDOT to close portions of I-15, Bangerter Highway this weekend

SALT LAKE CITY — Utah's Department of Transportation is advising drivers to plan for major travel restrictions on I-15 in Davis County and Bangerter Highway in Salt Lake County this weekend.

Northbound I-15 will be reduced to one lane for temporary paving from April 29—May 1, with work being done from South of Parrish Lane in Centerville to the 200 West exit in Farmington.

Lanes will close at approximately 8:00 p.m. on Friday, April 29, with one northbound lane closed during the day on Sunday, May 1. All lanes are expected to be open by Monday, May 2 at noon.

In Salt Lake County, Bangerter Highway will close in both directions at SR-201 from Friday, April 29 at 8:00 p.m. through Monday, May 2, at 5:00 a.m. for pavement maintenance.

All right turns from the interchange ramps will remain open, but all left turns will be closed.

