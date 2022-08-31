UDOT backs gondola option for Little Cottonwood Canyon

SANDY, Utah — The Utah Department of Transportation is backing a gondola option to solve Little Cottonwood Canyon's transportation and congestion problems, FOX 13 News has confirmed.

The agency began notifying community leaders of its decision on Wednesday morning following a lengthy review process on the feasibility of a gondola. UDOT acknowledged that because of the lengthy process to get a gondola project off the ground (to say nothing of funding it), they would use an enhanced bus service in the meantime.

Many prominent community leaders, including Salt Lake County and Sandy's mayors, have vocally opposed the gondola, which would ferry people from the base of the canyon to the ski resorts at the top. They argued for increased transit options in the canyons. Community groups have rallied against the gondola, arguing it will be expensive and harmful to the environment.

But some resorts have been vocal proponents of a gondola, arguing that the frequency of avalanches and traffic up the windy Little Cottonwood Canyon road are reasons to pursue the option. The battle over the options has played out on TV airwaves and in community meetings.

UDOT's decision does not necessarily mean it is final. The legislature would have to be asked to contribute funding. Ski resorts have indicated a willingness to chip in for some of the costs. There is also a chance that environmental and community groups would bring litigation over it.

Stay with fox13now.com and FOX 13 News for the latest on this breaking news story